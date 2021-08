The ripples of the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, have only begun to move from the center of a disaster that has taken weeks to triage. Families endured the waiting to confirm the loss of their loved ones so they can properly mourn the dozens of people lost. Search crews painstakingly pursued any sign of life, until it became clear they would only be recovering the dead. Investigators began a long process of studying a literal mountain of physical evidence to understand how this could have happened.