Hard Pickle Seltzer Is Here, And It Can Be Shipped Right To You

Elite Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have heard about the Hard Pickle Seltzer a while back (when people thought it was an April Fool’s joke), but even if you have’t, you might want to grab a pack of the sweet-and-sour sip while it’s available. ICYMI, insulated drinkware company BrüMate and organic alcohol brand Crook & Marker teamed up for the wild creation after fans reacted positively to an April Fool’s joke about pickle-flavored hard seltzer. Finally, after months of waiting, fans can officially buy a pack. If you want to grab the boozy sip before it’s gone, here’s where to buy Hard Pickle Seltzer from Brümate and Crook & Marker.

