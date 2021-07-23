Cancel
Brown County, WI

Air Quality Alert issued for Brown, Calumet, Southern Marinette County by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-24 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CALUMET, BROWN, OCONTO, and MARINETTE COUNTIES The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until 12:00 AM CDT July 24. This advisory affects people living in Calumet, Brown, Oconto, and Marinette Counties. The air quality index (AQI) is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Sensitive groups, including children, elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time, should avoid extended outdoor exposure. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov

alerts.weather.gov

Brown County, WI
Marinette County, WI
Oconto County, WI
Oconto, WI
Marinette, WI
Calumet County, WI
