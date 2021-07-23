Air Quality Alert issued for Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-24 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR MANITOWOC, KEWAUNEE, and DOOR COUNTIES The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until 12:00 AM CDT July 24. This advisory affects people living in Manitowoc, Kewaunee, and Door Counties. The air quality index (AQI) is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY level. Active children and adults, and individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should limit prolonged, strenuous outdoor activities. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov