Desoto, TX

DeSoto Food Pantry receives $10,000 donation from the AT&T foundation

By Tyler Carter
Dallas News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AT&T Foundation has donated $10,000 to the DeSoto Food Pantry to support the organization’s 2021 holiday meal efforts, the foundation announced in a news release. “I have always been proud of the DeSoto Food Pantry’s commitment to our community, and I know this contribution will have a substantial impact on their invaluable work,” Former DeSoto Mayor and current Texas State Rep. Carl Sherman, Sr. (D-Desoto) said in the news release. “I appreciate AT&T’s support for this local organization, which will help feed more DeSoto families in need, especially during the Thanksgiving holiday.”

