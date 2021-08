Onetime Rockford Peaches manager Tom Hanks is here to introduce you to the Cleveland baseball team’s new name — the Cleveland Guardians. The Academy Award-winning actor narrates a two-minute promotional spot that was released by the MLB club on Friday morning when the name became official, to be used starting at the end of the 2021 season. The Guardians will be the fifth name in franchise history, joining the Blues (1901), Bronchos (1902), Naps (1903-1914) and Indians (1915-2021).