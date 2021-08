The Australian duo, The Avalanches, announced their North America tour dates for next year. Even though the duo just celebrated the 20th anniversary of their album Since I Left You, the band’s first America tour was in 2017. It is worth mentioning, that after the release of their debut album 20 years ago, the band didn’t release anything for 16 years. Their sophomore album Wildflower was released in 2016, and their newest album We Will Always Love You dropped last year.