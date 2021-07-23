Cancel
Worcester, MA

Country Bank partners with Worcester Red Sox for ‘WooStar’ campaign to help local non-profits, honor ‘Most Valuable Teacher’

By Michael Bonner
 9 days ago
Country bank and the Worcester Red Sox have already helped 11 local non-profits through their “WooStars” program, but the two organizations are looking for nine more to receive additional funding. The campaign has already delivered $5,000 checks to Springfield-based organizations Friends of the Homeless, Ronald McDonald House, Christina’s House, and...

