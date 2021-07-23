Country Bank partners with Worcester Red Sox for ‘WooStar’ campaign to help local non-profits, honor ‘Most Valuable Teacher’

The second VaxMillions drawing is set for Monday, with Massachusetts officials planning to announce winners publicly on Thursday. The drawing, open to anyone in the state who has received the COVID-19 vaccine, will select one $1 million winner who is at least 18 years old and another between 12 and 17 who will win a $300,000 scholarship. The program is meant to boost the state’s vaccination program, incentivizing the vaccine just as some communities remain vaccine hesitant and as the highly contagious delta strain sparks outbreaks across the state and country.