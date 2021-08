The majority of modern smartphones boast a bunch of rear cameras, including a regular shooter, a telephoto one, and a wide-angle lens, amongst others. Most of these cameras are usually protected by a glass layer, which can scratch over time. When it comes to the front display panel, manufacturers have been using protective materials for a while, the most popular one on the market being Corning's Gorilla Glass. The latter is about to be featured on the back of some smartphones as well, protecting their camera lenses while ensuring they take high-quality photos.