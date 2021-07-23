Cancel
Tight finish highlights men’s side of Deseret News Half Marathon, women’s winner sets course record

By Melissa Yack
Deseret News
Deseret News
 9 days ago
Conditions were perfect for the Deseret News Half Marathon Friday with the sun just starting to peek through the overcast sky as the top runners came in. On the men’s side, it was a tight finish with Jordan Cross (1:02.56.13) winning. The former Weber State and Ogden High runner topped Ryan Raff (1:02.58.47) and BYU runner Conner Mantz (1:02.58.71). Kevin Lynch rounded out the top four, who all beat Riley Cook’s course record of 1:03.46.

Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
Utah's oldest news source.

