Tight finish highlights men’s side of Deseret News Half Marathon, women’s winner sets course record
Conditions were perfect for the Deseret News Half Marathon Friday with the sun just starting to peek through the overcast sky as the top runners came in. On the men’s side, it was a tight finish with Jordan Cross (1:02.56.13) winning. The former Weber State and Ogden High runner topped Ryan Raff (1:02.58.47) and BYU runner Conner Mantz (1:02.58.71). Kevin Lynch rounded out the top four, who all beat Riley Cook’s course record of 1:03.46.www.deseret.com
Comments / 0