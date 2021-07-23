Cancel
U.S. Politics

Dr. Fauci suggests vaccinated people might want to wear masks again

By Herb Scribner
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the novel coronavirus, recently suggested that fully vaccinated people may want to wear face masks indoors again as a precaution against the highly-transmissible delta variant. “If you want to go the extra mile of safety even though you’re vaccinated when you’re...

Anthony Fauci
Jerome Adams
