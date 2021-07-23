‘They Are Us’: Controversial film about Christchurch attacks put on hold

"Don't ever try to do miracles, my boy. People will never forgive you." Strand Releasing has unveiled an official US trailer for an acclaimed indie drama titled Charlatan, set in Czechoslovakia in the 1950s, but directed by an award-winning Polish filmmaker named Agnieszka Holland. It premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival last year before the pandemic hit, and is finally getting a US release in theaters this summer. The film is about the life of Jan Mikolášek, a successful Czech healer, who diagnosed & healed people using his intuition and his familiarity with plants. His remedies, although mostly plant-based, included lifestyle and dietary changes. He healed not only poor people from the villages but also many well-known people. His diagnostic methods and notorious healing got the attention of the Communist regime, and he was eventually arrested. Ivan Trojan stars as Jan, joined by Josef Troja, Juraj Loj, Jaroslava Pokorná, Jirí Cerný, Miroslav Hanus, and Ladislav Kolár. If this story intrigues you, I highly recommend watching this film.