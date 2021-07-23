Cancel
‘They Are Us’: Controversial film about Christchurch attacks put on hold

By Beth Webb
NME
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey Are Us, A fictional film about the Christchurch mosque shootings starring Rose Byrne, has been put on hold. They Are Us came under fire from New Zealand’s Muslim community when it became clear that the film’s focus would be on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Its title is pulled from one of the speeches that Ardern, who is to be played by Byrne, made at the time of the 2019 attacks. 51 people were killed in the shootings.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Rose Byrne
Person
Andrew Niccol
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muslim#Rnz#Stuff
