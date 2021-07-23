Langenstein, Dottie

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNEWARK: Dorothy (Dottie) Marion (Fischer) Langenstein, long time resident of Newark, NY, died peacefully at age 100. Born in the Bronx, NY, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Ferdinand J. Langenstein, DDS, and two granddaughters. Survived by her 12 children; Barbara(Frank), Dottie, Mary Lou (Larry), John (Penny), Tom(Lynn), Steve (Annette), Ann (Tim), Nancy, Jean (Rick), Joe, Marti (Dave), Jim (Keri); 32 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren. A WWII Army RN, she worked and retired as a nurse at Wayne County Nursing Home and raised 10 of the 12 children on her own. She was active at St Michael's Church and School. She was known and respected as a loving, caring, dedicated mother, neighbor, and friend. A celebration of her remarkable life will take place on Saturday, 7/31/21 at St. Michael’s Church in Newark, NY. Calling hours will be held on 7/31/21,9:00 am-10:30 am Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home. Mass will follow at St. Michael's Church. Dottie left a long legacy, was loved by many and will be missed by all.

