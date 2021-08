Fire crews tackled blazes for a fourth day as the number of people killed in forest fires sweeping through southern Turkey rose to six on Saturday, state media reported. The wildfires broke out on Wednesday and have since injured more than 300 and forced the evacuation of villages and hotels. The toll rose after the bodies of two workers who had been trying to put out the fires were found, state news agency Anadolu reported. The agency said another fire began on Saturday in the tourist city of Bodrum with other reports saying people had been evacuated from their homes and hotels.