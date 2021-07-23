Coming up on Connections: Friday, July 23

First hour: Discussing the benefits of nature with the team from Inclusive Woods & Us. Second hour: What kind of ethics reform is needed in Monroe County?. How can nature play a role in fostering physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing? Lucienne Nicholson says the outdoors offer remarkable benefits in those areas. She founded an organization called Inclusive Woods & Us in 2019. The goal is to provide people from all backgrounds a chance to experience nature. Nicholson says race and income are the two most significant factors blocking equitable access to the outdoors. This hour, we talk about the mission of her organization, and about how nature can empower those who spend time in it. Our guests: