Grimes has claimed that Azealia Banks tried to “destroy her life” amid a high-profile feud involving Elon Musk.In 2018, Banks wrote in a series of tweets that she had been trapped in a “real-life episode” of the Jordan Peele film Get Out, after being left alone for days in Musk’s Los Angeles mansion. Banks had been invited to the mansion by Grimes, Musk’s girlfriend, to record a song. Banks also claimed that an infamous Musk tweet, in which he teased taking his company Tesla private at $420 a share, was written while Musk was “on acid”.Musk was subsequently sued...