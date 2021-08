Amazon has just been slapped with a record-breaking $888 million USD fine by data privacy regulators in the European Union. The fine comes following complaints made against the e-commerce giant back in 2018 by French privacy rights group La Quadrature du Net, which has long been taking tech giants to court following the establishment of the GDPR, a data privacy framework within the EU. Amazon disclosed the fine in a new SEC filing on Friday, although it contests the decision, calling it baseless.