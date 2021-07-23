Chargeasap's new Flash Pro Plus is a monster battery pack for Apple gear
Chargeasap has announced a new charger that promises to charge all the things. The battery pack even has an OLED screen to keep you informed of what's going on inside. Fancy getting your hands on a battery pack that can charge six devices at once? What about one that supports MagSafe and Apple Watch charging? Sounds good, right? And if I then told you it has an OLED display for showing battery information, you'd be interested wouldn't you? Right now you can get all of this and more via the Chargeasap Pro Plus.www.imore.com
