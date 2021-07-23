Cancel
Retail

Chargeasap's new Flash Pro Plus is a monster battery pack for Apple gear

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChargeasap has announced a new charger that promises to charge all the things. The battery pack even has an OLED screen to keep you informed of what's going on inside. Fancy getting your hands on a battery pack that can charge six devices at once? What about one that supports MagSafe and Apple Watch charging? Sounds good, right? And if I then told you it has an OLED display for showing battery information, you'd be interested wouldn't you? Right now you can get all of this and more via the Chargeasap Pro Plus.

Cell PhonesCNET

iOS 14.6 is draining people's iPhone batteries. Here's an easy fix

IOS 14.6 was released in late May, bringing new features like another way to find lost AirTag trackers, high-fidelity Apple Music support and the launch of Apple Card Family and Apple Podcast subscriptions (here's how to download iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 now). But several users have been reporting a problem with their battery draining quickly since upgrading, first reported by tech blog PiunikaWeb.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away refurbished iPads this weekend

Tablets have carved their niche as mobile devices that fill the gap between smartphones and laptops. This is why tablet deals are always popular, and if you’re an Apple fan, you’re likely always on the lookout for iPad deals. However, if the discounted iPads that you see are still outside your budget, you might want to start searching for refurbished iPad deals, like Dell’s offer for the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the 6th-generation iPad. The tablet’s price is down to $319, after a $138 discount to its original price of $457.
Cell Phonesigeeksblog.com

Apple’s iPhone 13 in 2021: Release date, price, leaks & more

IPhone 13 Series will probably launch in September 2021. It will boast four models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The device will be powered by a faster than ever A15 Bionic Chip. Pro models may boast a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate display.
ElectronicsThe Verge

The Apple Watch Series 6 is $279 at Best Buy and Amazon

The best deal available today is on the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 with Wi-Fi and GPS connectivity. Usually $399, it’s just $279 at Best Buy through Saturday, July 24th. Amazon is honoring this deal, too, even going a bit lower with a $265 price (though, act fast as Amazon’s stock tends to sell out faster than Best Buy’s). The thing is, this price cut is limited to the Product Red colorway that has a red aluminum case and a red sport band. This is great news for people who can’t get enough of the color red in their lives, but it’s probably not most people’s first choice in terms of how they’d like their Apple Watch to look. It’s hard to argue with the price, though. We’ve seen it sell for $20 less than this, but not since late in April. Read our review of the Apple Watch Series 6.
NFLApple Insider

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack teardown reveals two connected battery cells

One of the first teardowns of Apple's new MagSafe Battery Pack aired on YouTube on Thursday, revealing the accessory's inner workings and construction. Charger Lab offered a full breakdown of the new Apple product, including unboxing and cursory testing, in a video posted to its YouTube channel. — As can be expected, Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is not designed to be opened or serviced by general consumers. Separating the cover from its seat in the pack's white plastic shell is a difficult process that required use of a pry bar. Adhesive appears to hold the two parts together.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale at a new record high discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Timidly kicked off shortly after its commercial debut back in September 2020, Amazon's Apple Watch Series 6 deals got better and better in recent months, with discounts reaching as high as $100 for many LTE-enabled models just a few weeks ago.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 today

If you want the portability you can get from tablet deals and the performance available from laptop deals, but your budget is enough for just one device, you might want to take advantage of one of these Surface Pro deals. Microsoft’s 2-in-1 devices will let you enjoy the best of both worlds so you don’t have to choose. If you’re interested, you can purchase the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover from Best Buy at $230 off, bringing the bundle’s price down to $799 from its original price of $1,029.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s next watch

The Apple Watch completely changed the wearable tech world. Sure, there were smartwatches before the Apple Watch, but none as impactful, influential, and well-implemented. The Apple Watch Series 6 was Apple’s best effort yet. Rumors indicate that Apple will take things to the next level with the Apple Watch Series 7. Traditionally, Apple launched a redesign for its iPhone and Apple Watch every three years. For the Apple Watch, this is the year. As a result, we’re expecting the Apple Watch Series 7 to bring a number of changes. Excited for the Apple Watch Series 7? Or just want to learn more...
Electronicswmleader.com

Apple Watch titanium models are largely unavailable

We hope you weren’t planning to festoon your wrist with a titanium Apple Watch Series 6. As Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Mac Rumors note, the titanium Apple Watch is largely unavailable through the company’s online stores in the US and other countries, whether you try for delivery or pick-up. This applies regardless of your case or strap choices.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack can charge your AirPods

Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack was announced last week, and it is now available at most Apple stores. There were some rumors earlier about the battery pack supporting reverse wireless charging, as well as the ability to support AirPods and other accessories, but it wasn’t confirmed until now. Steven Russell has...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Apple Watch 6, Garmin Watch get massive price cut at Amazon

The summer months, especially as we look toward the fall, are a great time to consider your health and fitness, and there are more versatile ways than ever to do so with these Apple Watch deals and Garmin Watch deals. Right now at Amazon, you can add health and fitness monitoring to your outdoor adventures and save $100 on the Garmin Instinct. Meanwhile, you can monitor your health and fitness while looking cool — and save $50 — with the Apple Watch Series 6.
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

Teardown Shows Off What's Inside Apple's New MagSafe Battery Pack

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack designed for iPhone 12 models came out this week, and Charger Lab has taken one of the new accessories apart to give us a look at its inner workings. The teardown has detailed information on how the ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ works and what each component inside...
ComputersMacdaily News

Apple’s all-new 14- and 16-inch mini-LED MacBook Pro models coming as soon as September

According to Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman, Apple plans to release their redesigned 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros sometime between September and November. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says that the new MacBook Pros will go into production in the third quarter and can be expected to be announced by Apple “between September and November at the latest.” Apple last year announced an updated MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini powered by the M1 in November.

