This weekend will see something of a gravel gathering up in Vermont, as nearly 1,000 riders take part in Rooted Vermont, the event set up and run by Laura and Ted King. Ted is a former road racer who rode for Cannondale before deciding to hang up his WorldTour wheels in 2016, while Laura, herself a talented athlete, has held prominent roles at a number of brands in the outdoor industry. They met in California a few years back but when they decided to move to east, they found themselves with no excuse to ignore suggestions they should start their own gravel event.