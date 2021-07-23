Brown obtained GRI designation
EASTON – The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors announces that Tina Brown with Coldwell Banker Realty has obtained the Graduate, Realtors Institute (GRI) Designation. Brown, who is with the Eastern Shore Team of Coldwell Banker Realty, specializes in residential property sales and has been a Realtor for 6 years. “I am a lifelong resident of the Eastern Shore, growing up in Queen Anne’s county and residing in Centreville. Receiving my GRI gives me a comprehensive understanding of the real estate industry and helps me better serve my clients,” she said.www.stardem.com
