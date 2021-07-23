Bethlehem’s Godfrey Daniels, closed for a year and a half, to reopen with new season of live music in September

Godfrey Daniels announces its new season including a performance by Chris Smither on Dec. 4. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Legendary South Bethlehem listening room Godfrey Daniels, which has been closed for the last year and a half, will reopen with a new season of live performances in September, the venue announced Friday.

The new season will debut with contemporary singer-songwriter Carsie Blanton, on Sept. 10, and run through next June.

Godfrey’s closed its doors due to the pandemic in March 2020. During the past 16 months, the club has presented a series of live-streamed concerts on social media.

The season’s schedule offers folk, blues, contemporary and roots, as well as world music performances.

Here’s the schedule so far

Sept. 10: Carsie Blanton , 8 p.m.

Sept. 11: Peter Karp , 8 p.m.

Sept. 12: Christine Havrilla , 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: Kim Wilson , 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 17: Pierce Pettis , 8 p.m.

Sept. 18: Anne Hills , 8 p.m.

Sept. 23: Glengarry Bhoys, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1: Karyn Oliver , 8 p.m.

Oct. 2: Bakithi Kumalo & South African AllStars , 8 p.m.

Oct. 8: Iain Matthews , 8 p.m.

Oct. 16: Lauren Sheehan, 8 p.m.

Oct. 22: Todd Albright , 8 p.m.

Oct. 23: Bev Conklin , 8 p.m.

Nov. 12: Jack Murray & The Blue Tarp Wranglers, 8 p.m.

Nov. 13: Toby Walker , 8 p.m.

Nov. 14: Susan Werner, 7 p.m.

Nov. 19: Chuck Brodsky , 8 p.m.

Nov. 20: Patty Larkin , 8 p.m.

Nov. 26: "Steppin' Out!" — Dave Fry & Friends , 8 p.m.

Nov. 28: Justin Solonynka , 2 p.m.

Dec. 3: Chris Smither, 8 p.m.

Dec. 4: Chris Smither , 8 p.m.

Dec. 11: John Gorka , 8 p.m.

Dec. 12: John Gorka , 7 p.m.

Dec. 17: The Kennedys (Holiday Show). 8 p.m.

Tickets for the September-December season will go on sale July 26 for Godfrey Daniels’ members and for the general public on July 30. Members will receive a special website link to purchase tickets; while the general public may purchase via the Godfrey Daniels website. Additional acts will be added when finalized for this year and a full slate of performers for 2022 will be announced.

Info: https://godfreydaniels.org/