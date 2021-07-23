Cancel
Movies

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ Looking At $15M No. 1, ‘Snake Eyes’ Seeing $12.5M – Weekend Box Office

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
 9 days ago

2ND UPDATE, midday Friday: M. Night Shyamalan is looking at another No. 1 domestic opening with Old, which looks to be earning an estimated $6.5M on Friday. Including Thursday previews, it’s on its way to a $15 million three-day gross at 3,355 theaters. If Old stays on track this weekend,...

deadline.com

MoviesEW.com

Old or Snake Eyes: Which film took No. 1 at the weekend box office

Old, the latest film from director M. Night Shyamalan, is the newest box office No. 1. It took the top slot over the weekend with three-day receipts totaling $16.5 million. While the film landed the No. 1 spot, it netted significantly smaller box office numbers than Black Widow, which earlier this month set a pandemic era record with an $87 million opening. The big difference, though, is Old was only available in theaters, while Black Widow benefitted from $60 million of its week 1 takings via Disney+ with premiere access. Old also wasn't part of a massive comic book franchise.
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'Old': Here's Where You Can See M. Night Shyamalan's Twisty New Horror Movie Right Now

If there's one thing we all know about M. Night Shyamalan movies by now, it's that you want to see them before all the best twists and turns get revealed. And his latest, the meme-inspiring body horror Old, looks like it's about as full of mystery, twists, and surprises as he's ever been. Per the official, rather ambiguous synopsis, the new thriller follows "a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day."
MoviesPosted by
AFP

New M. Night Shyamalan horror flick 'Old' tops NAmerica box office

New M. Night Shyamalan horror-thriller "Old" aged to perfection at the top of the North American box office in its debut weekend, taking in an estimated $16.5 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. Paramount's latest G.I. Joe installment, also in its debut weekend, took in an estimated $13.4 million, recounting the origin story of its titular character Snake Eyes' involvement with the famed squad.
MoviesVulture

M. Night Shyamalan’s Old Gives Us the Pandemic Era’s First Big Box-Office Upset

In a real-life display of the “everything you thought you knew is wrong” plot twists that distinguish so many titles in M. Night Shyamalan’s oeuvre, the writer-director’s Old became the top-grossing new title in wide release. To score what is being hailed as the first box-office upset of the COVID-19 era, the $18 million horror-thriller took in $16.5 million this weekend, beating much bigger-budget competition from Snake Eyes and Space Jam: A New Legacy, the presumptive Nos. 1 and 2 according to prerelease “tracking” estimates.
MoviesNew York Post

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ tops weekend box office despite critical panning

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, “Old,” topped the Box Office weekend in its debut despite a panning from critics and viewers — bringing in $16.5 million and beating out big-budget competitors “Snake Eyes” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”. The relatively low-budget $18 million flick delivered a surprise upset when...
MoviesFirst Showing

Review: M. Night Shyamalan's Thriller 'Old' About a Peculiar Beach

"A natural anomaly," the resort manager says at the beginning of the film. Yes, indeed it is. This is one of those lines from early on in the film that is a big wink at what's to come – not only about the film itself but with the strange beach they end up at. Old is the latest film from provocative, twisty filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, trying something new by adapting a French graphic novel called "Sandcastle" by Pierre-Oscar Lévy & Frederick Peeters. The story follows a family that visits a secluded tropical beach while on vacation, only to discover that not only are they trapped there, but everyone seems to be getting older extremely fast. It's an ambitious concept to turn into a film, not only to visualize correctly with regards to aging but to get the performances that make it all seem believable. Shyamlan does well, and the film is thrilling and chilling, but not the most impressive or satisfying creation. I enjoyed watching, but still wanted even more out of it.
Moviesboxofficepro.com

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Old Opens at No. 1 w/ Strong $16.5M, Snake Eyes Comes in 2nd w/ $13.35M

Following strong debuts by F9, Black Widow and Space Jam: A New Legacy over the past several weeks, the North American box office slowed down a tad this weekend as two new studio films — Universal’s Old and Paramount’s Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins – debuted in theaters. After a close race, the former title ultimately won the weekend with an estimated $16.5M from 3,355 screens, demonstrating the continued power of horror in the North American marketplace following other recent genre successes such as A Quiet Place Part II, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Forever Purge.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Box Office: ‘Old’ Outfoxes ‘Snake Eyes’ With $16.5M Debut

Old (review)- $16.5M. A mixed bag here for M. Night Shyamalan. His latest thriller, Old, topped the charts with $16.5M plus another $6M overseas. Not bad for these pandemic times. However, the film was terribly well-received, and that domestic launch is the lowest grossing of his career. Damn. That said, Old can hardly be considered a dud. The fable-esque story about a group of people on an isolated beach that ages them rapidly only cost the filmmaker about $18M, far from the blockbuster-sized films of his past.
MoviesArkansas Online

'Old' opens at top, 'Snake Eyes' comes up 2nd

M. Night Shyamalan's "Old" easily won a slower weekend at the North American box office, while the G.I. Joe movie "Snake Eyes" lived up to its name. Although both are new offerings from major studios, moviegoers turned out in modest numbers on a weekend where there was the notable distraction of the Olympics as well as rising concerns about covid's delta variant.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Weekend Box Office Results: Jungle Cruise Sails Past Expectations With $34.2 Million Debut

Another week, another opportunity to examine the effect of Premier Access on a same-day streaming-and-theatrical release. Standards have been set this summer by Disney, Universal, and Paramount while Warner Brothers has given the term “front-loaded” further meaning showing the effects of those that choose a trip to their couches for HBO Max over a trip to theaters. Disney’s flirtation with their home accessibility for an additional price on their streaming service Disney+ continued this weekend. We don’t know the full extent of their couch success aside from a couple of lofty debuts, so what can we glean from their box office numbers this weekend?
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Jungle Cruise” Sails For $30M+ Debut

Disney’s Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson-led “Jungle Cruise” film is sailing towards an estimated $32.5 million opening weekend at the U.S. domestic box office. The feature, based on the famed Disneyland theme park ride, took in $13.4 million on Friday, ahead of expectations even as the Delta variant of COVID-19 might deter some moviegoers. It also bests the pre-pandemic opening of the Johnson-led “Skyscraper” ($24.9M) and is on par with his “Rampage” ($35.7M)
Moviesmynews13.com

'Jungle Cruise' opens with $34.1 million to lead box office

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Disney's "Jungle Cruise" opened with $34.1 million this weekend to lead all films at the North American box office, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The film stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt and is based on a venerable ride at the Anaheim theme park. It...
New York City, NYDeadline

Reviving Arthouse Scene Gets A Sci-Fi Twist With Winston Duke-Led ‘Nine Days’ – Specialty Preview

Sony Pictures Classics’ sci-fi drama Nine Days starring Winston Duke opens in four theaters in a specialty market buoyed by recent releases like Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain and Pig. New York’s arthouse scene, outpaced by LA of late, is perking up, distributors say (Ailey numbers were super there) and moviegoers are rewarding unique films and strong stories.
Stillwater, OKboxofficepro.com

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Jungle Cruise Rides to No. 1 w/ $34.18M, Ahead of The Green Knight ($6.78M) and Stillwater ($5.12M)

Over the final weekend of July, the box office picture grew somewhat more precarious given increasing concerns around the coronavirus Delta variant, which has led to a new indoor masking recommendation from the CDC and the imposition of masking mandates and recommendations in several cities and states across the U.S. Amid this worsening climate, three new titles – Disney’s Jungle Cruise, A24’s The Green Knight and Focus Features’ Stillwater – were released wide in the domestic marketplace, with Jungle Cruise predictably taking the No. 1 spot with an estimated $34.18M from 4,310 screens.

