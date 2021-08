Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Jadon Sancho will bring “tremendous pace, flair and creativity” to Manchester United after finalising a move from Borussia Dortmund.The England international completed a £73 million transfer to Old Trafford on Friday and signed a five-year contract.And Solskjaer is keen to utilise the 21-year-old’s skills as he looks to build a title contender this season.“Jadon epitomises the type of player I want to bring to the club, he is a forward player in the best traditions of Manchester United,” Solskjaer said.“He will form an integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward...