Bust of Confederate general and KKK leader Nathan Forrest removed from Tennessee Capitol building

By Kelly McLaughlin
 9 days ago

In this Tuesday, June 9, 2020 file photo, A bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn.

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

  • A bust of Ku Klux Klan leader and Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest was removed from Tennessee's state capitol building on Friday.
  • The bust is being moved to the Tennessee State museum.
A bust of Ku Klux Klan leader and Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest was removed from Tennessee's state capitol building on Friday.

The bust is being relocated into the Tennessee State Museum.

Video shared on Twitter by Tennessean reporter Natalie Allison showed the bust being taken off its pedestal to be wheeled out of the capitol building.

Tennessee State Museum Director Ashley Howell said having the bust in a museum will "provide connections to the past and offer public spaces for reflection."

"We are prepared to place these artifacts in that setting," Howell told CNN of the bust's relocation .

The bust of Forrest was one of three busts being removed from the capitol building on Friday - Tennessee officials voted this week to also remove busts of Admiral David Farragut and Admiral Albert Gleaves at the recommendation of the State Capitol Commission and Historical Commission.

