Olympic tennis: When is Andy Murray playing in the men’s doubles?

By Harry Latham-Coyle
 9 days ago

Three-time Olympic medallist Andy Murray will compete in the men’s doubles alongside doubles specialist and two-time Grand Slam winner Joe Salisbury at Tokyo 2020.

The duo are one of two British pairings competing in the men’s doubles, with Jamie Murray joining his brother at the competition and paired with Neal Skupski.

Salisbury and Murray face a tough start against French pair Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The second seeds have won every Grand Slam but crashed out of the doubles at Rio 2016 in the second round.

The clash is scheduled for 24 July and is due to be the second match on Court Five.

German pairing Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz open affairs from 3am BST against Facundo Bagnis and Diego Schwartzmann of Argentina.

The winner of that match awaits either Salisbury/Murray or Herbert/Mahut, who will likely get underway at about 4.30am.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the French partnership enter the match as 4/9 favourites, with Murray and Salisbury at odds of 13/8.

The 34-year-old does have history of Olympics success, though. Playing alongside Laura Robson, Murray took silver on the grass at London 2012 in the mixed doubles.

All tennis matches at Tokyo 2020 will be played on the hard courts at Ariake Tennis Park.

Skupski and Jamie Murray are also due to begin their campaign on Saturday on Court 11 against Argentina’s second pairing of Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos.

