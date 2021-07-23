Cancel
Cazenovia, NY

Saysha Scott sets record at Syracuse Guardians track meet in Cazenovia

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 9 days ago
yracuse-area runner Sascha Scott (with family members) broke an American age-45-49 record in the mile run at last Thursday's Syracuse Chargers meet at Cazenovia High School with a time of four minutes, 55.32 seconds.

CAZENOVIA –

Syracuse-area runner Sascha Scott set a new national age group record for the mile run at the Syracuse Chargers track meet hosted by Cazenovia High School last Thursday at Buckley-Volo Field.

. Sascha’s incredible time of four minutes, 53.32 seconds was the fastest ever for an American woman in the 45 to 49 age group. It is officially designated as a “pending record” until USA Track and Field completes its thorough certification process.

The record-breaking mile was the highlight among many great performances by more than 80 participating athletes at the “All-Comers” meet. P

articipants ranged from age 3 up to the Masters level with all levels of ability from first-time competitors to accomplished collegiate athletes. Full results from the meet can be found on the Leone Timing web site at: https://www.leonetiming.com/2021/Outdoor/ChargersMeet2/Results.pdf

The meets are hosted each summer by the Syracuse Chargers Track Club to give established athletes opportunities to compete and to expose newcomers to the sport. Cazenovia High School’s track program is serving as a host of this popular meet for the first time this summer.

Cazenovia will host another meet next Thursday, July 29 with registration at 5:30 pm and the competition starting at 6 p.m.

Track events will include the 55 and 100 meter hurdles, mile run, 200 meter dash, 300 meter hurdles, 800 meter run and 3000 meter run. Field events will include long jump, triple jump, shot put and discus. Registration is free and participants of all ages and abilities are welcome.

More information about the Chargers and their programs can be found at: https://www.syracusechargers.org/ and details for the July 29 meet can be found at: https://www.syracusechargers.org/events/all-comers-summer-track-field-2021-3.

Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

