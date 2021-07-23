Joan Howland, 92

Joan Nill Howland, 92, was a longtime resident of Skaneateles who died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, of complications from coronavirus at Iroquois Nursing Home in Jamesville. She was married for 34 years to H.T. “Tod” Howland, who predeceased her in 1984. Mrs. Howland was a librarian in Boston, MA, and a story time volunteer in Skaneateles. She was a Sunday school teacher at the First Presbyterian Church in Skaneateles. She was active in clubs in Skaneateles, including the Leisure Hour Club. Mrs. Howland was an avid reader, golfer and bowler. She graduated from Nottingham High in Syracuse and Wellesley College in Massachusetts with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

She is survived by her three children: Jonathan Howland (and Ellen) of Loudonville; Lance Howland (and Anne) of Moraga, CA, and Martha Smith (and Craig) of Syracuse, and grandchildren Justin and Joshua Howland; Molly and Erica Howland; and Maddy and Caleb Smith.

Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, at Burrows Chapel, Lakeview Cemetery, Skaneateles. Burial to follow.

The family welcomes contributions in Joan Howland’s memory to the Skaneateles Library Association and the John D. Barrow Art Gallery, both at 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles NY 13152; or the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204.

