Skechers’ Wholesale Business Directly Benefiting From Nike’s DTC Shift
As many footwear brands lean into their direct-to-consumer channels, Skechers is picking up wholesale wins. Skechers reported a strong second quarter on Thursday, more than doubling its revenue. The footwear company said it earned $137.4 million, or 88 cents a share, in Q2, reversing a $68.1 million loss a year ago. Notably, domestic wholesale business sales grew 205.7% to $339.7 million year over year, and 31% compared to 2019.footwearnews.com
