Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Take a look at Super Bowl rings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans will hold joint practices in the coming weeks. Could the two sides come together on any trades?. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans, for the time being, have plans to come together in August for some joint practices. NFL teams schedule these weeks of practices to give their players someone else to hit, a fresh new look on both sides of the ball, and a lot of times these joint practices can also be very beneficial for the front offices of both teams.