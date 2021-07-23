Review: It’s romance, times two, in ‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’

We all certainly know that Emily Mortimer is one of the best actors around, whether you enjoyed her in The Newsroom or any one of her dozens of movie roles. But with Doll & Em, she proved that she’s an adept writer of dramedy, as well. For The Pursuit of Love, Mortimer not only has written the screenplay, adapted from a 1945 novel of the same name, but also directed the three-part limited series. What does she bring to the table in those multiple roles? Read on for more.