Review: It’s romance, times two, in ‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’

By ADAM GRAHAM
CharlotteObserver.com
 9 days ago

Sumptuous but never stuffy, "The Last Letter From Your Lover" is a charming double romance that tells two love stories for the price of one. In 1965 London, Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley) is unhappily married to an English diplomat (Joe Alwyn). She falls for a journalist (Callum Turner) on assignment to do a profile on her husband, and they carry out a secret affair, corresponding to each other through love letters, using the code names J and Boot.

