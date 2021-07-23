Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Pride Plaza Pharmacy building sold for just over $1 million

 9 days ago
A former North Lafayette pharmacy building has been sold.

The Pride Plaza building located at 850 N. Pierce Street has been sold to Acadiana Cares, an organization that provides services to vulnerable communities affect by HIV/AIDS.

The building was sold for just over $1 million.

Acadiana Cares CEO, Claude Martin said the 9,000 square foot property was purchased in order to expand their medical services.

"Our medical clinic has been met with tremendous need for primary care, HIV care and prevention, mental health treatment, testing, counseling, and case management," explained Martin in a news release Friday, "and our expansion into this facility will help us reach more underserved groups with special needs while remaining close to our main campus on Martin Luther King Drive."

Anna Malesky, M.D., previously with Ochsner Lafayette General, has joined the clinic as Medical Director. According to Dr. Malesky, "We're proud to bring more primary care services to an area of Lafayette that has needed more primary care physicians. We're committed to these communities."

Iberia Bank provided a commercial mortgage for both the $1.1 million facility and an adjacent three-acre lot for future growth. The existing structure, designed by the late architect Pierce Meleton, includes five suites with multiple examination spaces in each, enabling Acadiana Cares to add new specialties to their service lines. Plans also include the addition of a pharmacy in the near future.

"We're especially pleased to be positioned on a major thoroughfare in Lafayette and a Lafayette Transit System bus route. Because we serve a seven-parish area, it is also particularly helpful that we be easily accessible via Interstates 10 and 49," explained Martin.

As a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) Look-Alike, the clinic offers fees on a sliding scale, based on the patient's ability to pay.

"We're currently accepting new patients and offer deep discounts for those living at or below 200% of the federal poverty limit," added Martin. "We've been groundbreakers in Acadiana by tackling needs others have ignored and we've gained national recognition for our work. But when we receive a note of appreciation from a client describing how their life was changed for the better – sometimes decades later – that's what really keeps us going."

Acadiana Cares serves eight parishes with offices located at 809 Martin Luther King Drive in Lafayette.

