Vegas Golden Knights, Raiders team up for charity

Members of the Golden Knights and current and former players of the Raiders will be competing Saturday in a softball charity game.

The softball showdown features two all-star teams of professional athletes, celebrities, and media personalities, led by Reilly Smith of the Vegas Golden Knights and his teammates vs. Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen and friends from the Las Vegas Raiders.

The game beneficiary is the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, with proceeds benefitting Grant A Gift Autism Foundation, Ackerman Center, Nevada's leading nonprofit provider of clinical​, support, and vocational programs and services to families affected by autism; and Miracle League Las Vegas, the local chapter of a national organization that provides opportunities to children with special needs to play baseball, regardless of their disability.

Although last year's event was postponed due to COVID restrictions, Kim Frank, president of the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, says this is an opportunity to show the community how much we appreciate their support on and off the ice.

PREVIOUS: VGK captain Mark Stone added to Battle for Vegas charity softball game roster

"The community is always there for us when we are on the ice and this community needs some fun, and we want to give back and let the community know we love you," Frank said.

Some of the Golden Knights joining smith are Ryan Reaves, Mark Stone and Cody Glass.

Gates open on July 24 at 5:30 p.m. The home run derby begins at 6:30 p.m. and the opening pitch is at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will be open throughout the ballpark, making it a perfect one-stop for a family-friendly night out.

The initial event launched in 2019 and raised over $136,000 for local charities.

General ticket prices begin at $40. A limited number of elevated package experiences, including ballpark suites, are available.

All tickets and packages can be purchased online at Ticketmaster or at the Las Vegas Ballpark ticket office. Individual and corporate sponsorships are available.

For more information about group tickets, suites or sponsorship opportunities, contact James Sullivan at james@lasvegasagency.com.

A one-hour TV special about this year’s game will air on KTNV Channel 13 on Aug. 7 from 7 to 8 p.m. Additional replays will be broadcast on AT&T SportsNet and Cox Cable's YurView channel here in Las Vegas, as well as replays running in the Los Angeles market on KDOC.

