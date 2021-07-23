Wyoming woman killed in Williams County crash with semi

A Wyoming woman was killed Thursday in a crash on State Rt. 191 in Williams County.

Cheston Barkell, 37, of Cheyenne, Wyo., was driving a 2008 Dodge minivan northbound on 191 about 5:45 p.m. when he stopped at the stop sign at State Rt. 34. As he pulled forward, his vehicle was struck by a semi-trailer driven by Charles McBride, of Pleasant Prairie, Wis.

Angela Barkell, 35, also of Cheyenne, was a passenger in the Dodge and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two occupants in the Dodge, one child and one adult, were flown to the hospital with critical injuries. Cheston and two children in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.