Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Avon, OH

Avon police searching for 2 missing kids

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRg7k_0b5mm1RI00

The Avon Police Department is searching for two missing juveniles last seen by a family member on July 21, according to Avon police.

Jayzeir Gaddy, 14, and Brillyante Atwood, 11, were last seen walking west on I-90 toward State Route 611 by a family member on July 21.

Jayzeir is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and Nike tennis shoes.

Brillyante is described as standing 4 feet, 5 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue/red hoodie, black shorts and red, white and pink slippers.

Both kids have family and friends that live in the City of Lorain.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 440-934-1234.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avon, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Lorain, OH
Avon, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Police#Android Tv#Nike#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Directv#Hulu Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Kids
News Break
Relationships
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy