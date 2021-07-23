Avon police searching for 2 missing kids

The Avon Police Department is searching for two missing juveniles last seen by a family member on July 21, according to Avon police.

Jayzeir Gaddy, 14, and Brillyante Atwood, 11, were last seen walking west on I-90 toward State Route 611 by a family member on July 21.

Jayzeir is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and Nike tennis shoes.

Brillyante is described as standing 4 feet, 5 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue/red hoodie, black shorts and red, white and pink slippers.

Both kids have family and friends that live in the City of Lorain.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 440-934-1234.

