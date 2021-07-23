Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Sheriff's Office asks public for information after shots fired incident on I-43 Friday

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for tips and information after shots were fired on I-43 early Friday morning, according to a news release.

It happened at about 6:40 a.m., the news release says, when a driver says she pulled out of the way of a speeding red car on I-43 southbound near W. Wisconsin Avenue. The driver then told deputies that a gray Chrysler pulled up alongside her and fired three shots at her car between Wisconsin Ave. and W. National Avenue.

The victim was not hurt, and her vehicle was not struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information on this shots fired incident is asked to call Milwaukee County Dispatch at (414) 278-4788.

