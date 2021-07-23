Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Mississippi Attorney General Wants Supreme Court To Overturn Roe v. Wade

By Annalise Edwards
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lynn Fitch told the nation’s highest court that the ruling in Roe v. Wade was ‘egregiously wrong.’

www.iheart.com

Comments / 1

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

65K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Fitch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Getty Images#The Us Supreme Court#Cnn#Nbc News#The Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Overturning Roe v. Wade insufficient

Father Frank Pavone and Alveda King make a solidly reasoned case for the Supreme Court to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which decriminalized abortion through all nine months of pregnancy because it “has no legitimate foundation in law” (“Roe v. Wade tears apart the fabric of our nation,” Web, July 28).
Congress & Courtsmontanadailygazette.com

Gianforte Proudly Adds Name to Supreme Court Abortion-Rights Challenge

Governor Gianforte joined a dozen other states in support of Mississippi’s abortion case that is making its way to the Supreme Court. The state is asking the court to overturn both the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which made abortion legal, but also Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 ruling that gave states the right to regulate abortion a little bit, but still upheld the constitutional right to get one in the first place.
Mississippi StateThe Day

Will the principle of following precedent disappear with abortion rights?

The new Supreme Court conservative supermajority has already radically changed notions of law in some pockets of America. For proof, look no further than the brief that the state of Mississippi filed last week in the most closely watched abortion case in a generation, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which the Supreme Court will decide next term.
Wyoming StateWyoming Tribune Eagle

Wyoming joins 24-state pro-life amicus brief filing to Supreme Court

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon announced Friday that the state has joined Texas and 23 other states in filing an amicus brief before the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that the decision to regulate elective abortions should be left to states. That brief was filed in support of Mississippi in Dobbs...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Arkansas Times

Hutchinson asks Supreme Court to clear way to uphold law he called unconstitutional

Governor Hutchinson has admitted on national television that he’d signed a total ban on abortion in Arkansas that was unconstitutional under existing law. Thursday, he joined other Republican governors in signing a request to the U.S. Supreme Court that it overturn Roe v. Wade in a Mississippi case so as to legalize the Arkansas abortion ban, currently enjoined by a federal judge. Hutchinson conceded earlier there was only a “narrow chance” the law would be upheld and he also regretted that it included no exception for rape or incest, but signed it anyway.
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Tax Decisions From the U.S. Supreme Court

On June 30, 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court concluded its 2020-2021 term, with two final decisions announced on July 1, 2021. During this term, some important tax decisions were handed down. Here is a round-up of these decisions. ACA Remains Effective. The Affordable Care Act, enacted in 2010, has undergone...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Social conservatives 'frustrated' over Trump Supreme Court justices' rulings

DES MOINES, Iowa – It was a line that you would expect to receive thunderous applause. Former Vice President Mike Pence, addressing a crowd of some 1,200 evangelical activists attending the annual leadership summit of the Family Leader, a top social conservative organization in the first-in-the-nation presidential caucus state of Iowa, touted the Trump administration's success in shifting the federal bench to the right.
Congress & Courtsthejacksonpress.org

Talking ‘Smack’ to SCOTUS on Roe v. Wade?

Eighty briefs were filed with the United States Supreme Court by pro-life organizations and persons in support of Mississippi’s constitutional authority to ban all elective abortions after 15 weeks. My name went on one of those briefs as its author. A lawyer friend and colleague whose state organization joined on that brief said, “This theory is brilliant…Florida will sign on to the brief.” Brilliant or, as another friend of mine says, “evil genius”? You decide.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

A nonpartisan approach to reforming the Supreme Court

While Washington is captivated by the turmoil over the House Select Committee examining the Jan. 6 insurrection, little attention is being paid to the work being done by the commission that President Biden appointed to consider proposals for reforming the Supreme Court. The conclusions this commission reaches may have much more significance over time than the Jan. 6 inquiry.

Comments / 1

Community Policy