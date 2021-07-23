Mississippi Attorney General Wants Supreme Court To Overturn Roe v. Wade

Governor Hutchinson has admitted on national television that he’d signed a total ban on abortion in Arkansas that was unconstitutional under existing law. Thursday, he joined other Republican governors in signing a request to the U.S. Supreme Court that it overturn Roe v. Wade in a Mississippi case so as to legalize the Arkansas abortion ban, currently enjoined by a federal judge. Hutchinson conceded earlier there was only a “narrow chance” the law would be upheld and he also regretted that it included no exception for rape or incest, but signed it anyway.