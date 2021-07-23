Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Drug-Resistant 'Superbug' Fungus Spreading Through Major Cities

By Jason Hall
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The fungus is known to prey on individuals with weakened immune systems.

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

65K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fungus#Cdc#Drugs#Bacteria#Internal Medicine#Cdc#Cbs News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

What the delta variant means for fully vaccinated people

The delta variant of the coronavirus is changing the game when it comes the United States’ response to the pandemic, and it will especially change how fully vaccinated people face the world. Changes to face masks for fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that fully...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Now Have to Wear a Mask in These 7 States

The CDC recommends anyone—be they vaccinated or not—in an area of "high transmission" of COVID wear their face mask when indoors. Following suit, a number of states and counties have issued mask mandates. "Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the Delta variant," state Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools." To see which other states have mask mandates, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Collin County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Collin County health officials say yeast infection that killed 4 not public threat

An emerging, drug-resistant yeast infection new to the U.S. has reportedly killed four in Collin County, but county officials said the general public is not at risk. Candida auris causes invasive infections and can be transmitted in health care settings, a news release from Collin County Health Care Services said. Infections from candida auris are said to be difficult to treat.
Andalusia, ALalreporter.com

COVID-19 surge leads to Alabama Walmart closures

At least two Alabama Walmarts have closed since Thursday due to COVID-19, as cases and hospitalizations in the state are surging at a pace not seen since the start of the pandemic. Walmart in Andalusia on Thursday announced the store would close until Saturday so workers could clean and sanitize...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthMarietta Daily Journal

Delta spread in vaccinated people at large Cape Cod gatherings, CDC says

The delta strain of the coronavirus spread widely in a series of densely packed summer events and large public gatherings in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in early July, raising further concerns about the highly transmissible variant. The findings show just how difficult the strain will be to control as Americans return...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid-19: What Have We Learnt from CDC’s Leaked Document?

Recently, a CDC internal presentation has been leaked, and the information contained both good and bad news. The findings on a presentation chart revealed that the Delta strain is highly aggressive, and even those fully vaccinated can transmit the virus. Accountable for more than 83% of the daily new infections...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Beyond the pandemic, another major health threat to older Americans looms

In the United States, 54 million people age 50 and over either have or are at risk of developing osteoporosis. Approximately one in two women and up to one in four men over the age of 50 will break a bone in her or his remaining lifetime. These injuries can cripple and even kill older Americans, as almost one in three hip-fracture patients and about 20 percent of all fracture patients die within a year. Despite these sobering facts, fewer than 12 percent of all eligible women on Medicare today receive the exam that can detect and help diagnose this debilitating condition.3 In recent years, misaligned payment policy has increasingly restricted access to this essential screening, posing serious health risks to older Americans.
Indiana StateWISH-TV

Indiana health leaders ‘strongly encourage’ following CDC guidance on masks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State health leaders on Friday were “strongly encouraging” everyone over age 2 to mask up even if they’re vaccinated. Dr. Kris Box, commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health, says the state will follow the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, which included asking everyone to unpack their masks and start wearing them again.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Breakthrough Covid cases: At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive

WASHINGTON — At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive for Covid and 1,400 of those have died, according to data collected by NBC News. The 125,682 "breakthrough" cases in 38 states found by NBC News represent less than .08 percent of the 164.2 million-plus people who have been fully vaccinated since January, or about one in every 1,300. The number of cases and deaths among the vaccinated is very small compared to the number among the unvaccinated. A former Biden adviser on Covid estimated that 98 to 99 percent of deaths are among the unvaccinated.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

CDC: 9 Massachusetts Counties Now High Or Substantial Risk For COVID Transmission

BOSTON (CBS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released an updated map showing high levels of COVID-19 transmission across the country. There are now nine counties in Massachusetts where it’s recommended that people wear masks indoors, even if you’re fully vaccinated, because transmission rates of coronavirus are high or substantial. Barnstable and Nantucket counties are considered high risk. Middlesex, Suffolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Essex, Worcester and Hampden counties are now all considered substantial risk. The CDC’s transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate. You can see the latest CDC map here.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Some Marylanders Plan To Take Precautions As COVID-19 Positivity Rate Rises Above 3 Percent

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the fourth day in a row, Maryland reported more than 500 new COVID-19 cases and now the state positivity rate is above 3 percent, leading some to say it’s time to start being more careful. “I think that people should really start taking more precautions. Why risk it if you can avoid it?” said Moriah Nkosi of Baltimore. Three more people died from COVID and 25 more are now hospitalized with it. One doctor said that the rising number of cases is happening at a bad time for Maryland hospitals. “Right now our hospitals are very full. Most of the hospitals...
Provincetown, MAPosted by
Boston

CDC study shows three-fourths of people infected in Provincetown COVID-19 outbreak were vaccinated but few required hospitalization

A sobering scientific analysis published Friday of an explosive Massachusetts covid-19 outbreak fueled by the delta variant found that three-quarters of the people who became infected were fully vaccinated. The report, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is one key piece of a growing body of evidence that bolsters the hypothesis that vaccinated people can spread the more transmissible variant and may be a factor in the summer surge of infections.

Comments / 0

Community Policy