Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas (ankle surgery) to miss start of 2021 NFL season

By Matt Johnson
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y10gO_0b5mlbts00

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will miss the start of the 2021 NFL season after undoing surgery to repair damaged ligaments in his ankle.

Thomas went through an injury-riddled 2020 season, appearing in only seven games. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver missed time with an ankle injury and later a hamstring strain . He also served a one-game suspension for punching teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson at practice.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Thomas underwent ankle surgery in June to repair the damage to the ankle limits that he initially suffered in September. New Orleans hoped a full offseason would give him enough time to heal, but there were still issues at minicamp.

There is no projected return date for Thomas, but it’s recommended that he spend four months recovering. At the earliest, he would likely return in October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDlu8_0b5mlbts00
Also Read:
New Orleans Saints schedule and 2021 season predictions
  • Michael Thomas stats (2020 season): 40 receptions, 438 receiving yards and zero touchdowns

The Saints signed Thomas to a five-year, $100 million extension before the 2019 season. It ended trade speculation and made him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.

Thomas was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year that season, setting the NFL’s single-season receptions record (149) and leading the league in receiving yards (1,725). With Drew Brees retired and Jameis Winston expected to start this fall, the Saints hoped to make Thomas more of a vertical threat in 2021.

  • Michael Thomas stats (2016-’19): 470 receptions, 5,512 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns in 63 games

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Thomas carries a $10.1 million cap hit this season. The 28-year-old would be owed a $15.35 million base salary and $4 million bonus in 2022 if he is still on the roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JrpR2_0b5mlbts00 Also Read:
NFL Power Rankings: 2021 outlook entering training camp

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#New Orleans#Nfl Season#American Football#Nfl Network#Tampa Bay Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Saints’ Sean Payton pours out frustration over Michael Thomas’ baffling decision

Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints will be flipping over a new chapter in the franchise’s history, as they are about to experience what life is like for them after the Drew Brees era. It’s not looking so good for them right now, though, especially with the news of wide receiver Michael Thomas being expected to miss at least the early portion of the 2021 NFL season to recuperate from an ankle injury.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Will Michael Thomas’ handling of ankle injury increase tension with Saints?

The timing of Michael Thomas’ offseason ankle surgery raised some eyebrows. It may also have the New Orleans Saints somewhat annoyed with their star receiver. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleansFootball.com, Thomas saw a specialist about his ankle after the 2020 season ended, and was told that rehab might be enough to heal the ankle. Thomas was told to come back in roughly a month to see if surgery would be necessary, but Thomas never returned for the second appointment.
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

Should the Saints trade for CB Xavien Howard?

The NFL’s interception leader, star Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has officially requested a trade from the organization. The request comes after Howard and his agent asked for a revision in his deal that would help both sides, Miami declined to make any changes to the deal. Howard felt disrespected and not taken care of, thus the reason for the trade request.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

He's back: Saints host veteran WR Tommylee Lewis for tryout

The New Orleans Saints need help at wide receiver, but they’re still being complacent. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the team hosted free agent wide receiver Tommylee Lewis on Thursday, who has washed out with them several times before. He recently tried out for the Minnesota Vikings with Dede Westbrook, who was signed instead.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Saints sign RB Devonta Freeman to 1-year deal

The rivalry between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons is one of the especially spicy and nasty confrontations in the NFL. It just received another injection of emotion. New Orleans signed former Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman to a one-year deal on Saturday, completing a very quick courtship and changing the dynamics of the NFC South.
NFLDynasty Football Factory

Rapid Reaction: Michael Thomas’ Ankle

Thomas injured his ankle twice during the regular season last year and was expected to undergo surgery on it as early as January of 2021. Unfortunately for his team, it looks like now he won’t be looking 100% until we hit the ⅓ mark of the season. The Saints schedule has a bye Week 6 before they head into a Monday Night Football matchup against the division-rival Seahawks in Week 7. Given the expected timeline, it’s hard for me to imagine the Saints rushing him back there for the week 5 game against WFT at about the 3 to 3.5-month mark given the uncertainty of when the surgery actually occurred in June. Expecting a push for a Week 7 return makes the most sense when projecting this early on.
NFLchatsports.com

[WATCH] Saints Fans reaction to Michael Thomas missing start of season

Hey, look at that. Another week, another breaking news report of the New Orleans Saints that totally doesn’t affect our 2021 season at all. Nope. Last Friday Saints fans were casually going about their morning, maybe eating a beignet or two, when news dropped of David Onyemata’s suspension. This Friday morning we switched it up and just had donuts instead. Safer bet right? Of course not, we’re Saints fans. News has just broke about Michael Thomas missing the start of the 2021 season as he heals from his ankle injury. The All-Pro wide receiver could miss as much as six weeks.
NFLfantasyalarm.com

Fantasy Football Fallout: Michael Thomas Ankle Surgery

Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of the regular season following ankle surgery that he underwent back in June.This surgery was to repair the same injury that Thomas suffered last season and hampered for most of 2020. As we find ourselves a little more than a month away...
NFL247Sports

Michael Thomas injury: Saints reportedly 'frustrated' over delay in surgery

New Orleans Saints fans were delivered bad news on Friday when it was reported that star wide receiver Michael Thomas would miss the start of the 2021 season while recovering from an operation on his ankle. On SportsCenter on Saturday morning, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the Saints are, “frustrated,” because the operation wasn’t done sooner.
NFLYardbarker

Report: Saints Host Several Players, Sign Devonta Freeman

According to multiple reports, the Saints are hosting several veterans on visits Saturday. One immediate transaction that has transpired is the signing of running back Devonta Freeman, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus. Here's the full rundown of the reported visits, which have all been confirmed via the Transaction Wire. NFL...

Comments / 0

Community Policy