Elephante’s full circle journey continues with new single Holy Ghosts

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan-born artist Elephante (Tim Wu) decided to take the leap towards music when his corporate lifestyle led to sleepless nights of writing songs more than anything else. “Making music resonated so deeply with me and it’s just what I loved doing on my own time.”. Elephante for Kulture Hub. Ever...

