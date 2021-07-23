Elephante’s full circle journey continues with new single Holy Ghosts

After releasing his first single of 2021 just a few weeks ago in ‘High Water‘, Elephante has dropped his next hit with ‘Holy Ghosts’. Fans have been patiently waiting for new music from Elephante since his Diamond Days tour concluded last year. Kicking off the year strong, the artist has now dropped two massive singles that would intrigue music listeners of all genres. His newest music not only captivates us with their melodic sounds but they also indicate to us the evolution of his musical career. Differing from his previous releases, his last two tracks creates a more vibey ambiance opposed to the previous club bangers.