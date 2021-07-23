Elephante’s full circle journey continues with new single Holy Ghosts

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 21, 2021. Stream Bruno Martini’s “Ghost” (Universal Music) single - https://umusicbrazil.lnk.to/yZUnaHTe. Groovy. Inviting. Danceable. Bruno Martini releases his new song, “Ghost” (Universal Music), written in partnership with singer/songwriter Mayra Arduini. The new song from Martini talks about a relationship that can haunt after a breakup. The song comes with a video full of suspense, in which Bruno Martini performs with the actress Paolla Di Mônica. The video was recorded at Palácio dos Cedros, on the south side of São Paulo, Brazil, where there are mansions dating from 1923 that combine classical, Renaissance and Baroque styles. The video is directed by Seven Zee, who directed Martini’s other recent music videos, “Ain't Worried,” “Wake Up With You” and “Skin.” Bruno Martini’s “Ghost” (Universal Music) is out now.
Comments / 0