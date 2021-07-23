Cancel
Michigan State

State directs Enbridge to remove 15,000-pound anchor left at bottom of Straits of Mackinac

FOX 17 News West Michigan
 9 days ago
The State of Michigan has directed Enbridge to remove a 15,000-pound anchor at the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac.

According to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), they instructed Enbridge to remove the anchor that was left on the bottom of the lakebed.

According to EGLE, Enbridge informed the state Wednesday that the 15,000-pound anchor was left by a contractor after equipment failed when the contractor tried to retrieve the anchor from the bottom of the straits.

According to the state, Enbridge said the anchor was several hundred feet from the Line 5 pipelines.

EGLE said that Enbridge expects to have the anchor removed within days.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

