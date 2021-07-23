The Cleveland Indians Will Officially Be The Cleveland Guardians Next Season

There’s been a lot of buzz about the names of professional sports teams over the past few years.

There was the issue over the Washington Redskins name, which ultimately led the team to removing “Redskins” as the mascot, leaving them as “The Washington Football Team” last season.

Still waiting on that one…

Then, the Atlanta Braves removed the tomahawk chop, which fans waved their arms up and down in a chopping motion multiple times during a game.

And now, it’s the Cleveland Indians turn, as the team has officially come up with a new name for the team…

The Cleveland Guardians.

Yep, you heard that correctly… The Guardians.

I’m all for changing things that could be seen as offensive, but really? Guardians? That’s the best y’all could come up with?

Shit, at least Washington put some thought into it…

Maybe I’m just used to “Indians,” and it’s weird seeing a new name for the first time in my life, but this feels like something I would’ve named my NCAA Football ’07 team back when I was nine.

To me, it feels like the franchise got a little lazy on the name. The team has stated that the name comes from the guardian angel statues located outside the stadium, but it appears the fan response has not been well received.

Not something that sounds like it came from a knock-off Star Wars movie.

Needless to say, the response to the change has been… interesting.

But hey, at least you’re not Detroit