Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on masks for those who are fully vaccinated is "foolish." "Tuesday's change in the CDC mask guidance is foolish, and it is harmful," Reeves said Thursday at the Neshoba County Fair. "It reeks of political panic, so as to appear that they are in control. It has nothing, let me say that again: It has nothing to do with rational science."