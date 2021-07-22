The Atlantic Daily: Is the California Dream Dead?

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

California, to some, is a model of what America could be. But two of our California-based writers worry that the Golden State’s exceptionalism is failing.

The California dream is dying. The state “is closer than it has ever been to achieving part of its dream, allowing people of all races and nationalities to seek a golden future.” But older Californians and a culture of overregulation stand in the way, Conor Friedersdorf writes.

The state’s university system is ending its use of standardizing testing in admissions—ignoring its own report on the matter. “This is the kind of infuriating policy decision that looks like it is going to help poor, minority students but will actually harm them,” Caitlin Flanagan argues, citing the matter as evidence of the state’s decay.

One question, answered: If you’re fully vaccinated, should you wear a mask indoors?

This is a complicated one. For starters, let my colleague Olga Khazan explain:

I asked four experts, and received … four different answers that depend on your personal risk tolerance, living situation, and geographic location. If you’re vaccinated, you’re justified in either masking or not masking indoors. Here’s how to decide.

One perspective from our newsroom: Katherine J. Wu is choosing to mask up again. She offers four reasons why.

Today’s Atlantic-approved activity:

Go to space like Jeff Bezos. Even if you haven’t saved up enough for private space travel, you can take a virtual trip with this gallery of vintage photos from the Apollo 15 mission.

A break from the news:

Emotions are contagious. Arthur C. Brooks offers some tips for navigating other people’s unhappiness without sacrificing your own well-being.

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.