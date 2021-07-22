Cancel
The Atlantic Daily: Is the California Dream Dead?

By Caroline Mimbs Nyce
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 11 days ago
California, to some, is a model of what America could be. But two of our California-based writers worry that the Golden State’s exceptionalism is failing.

One question, answered: If you’re fully vaccinated, should you wear a mask indoors?

This is a complicated one. For starters, let my colleague Olga Khazan explain:

I asked four experts, and received … four different answers that depend on your personal risk tolerance, living situation, and geographic location. If you’re vaccinated, you’re justified in either masking or not masking indoors. Here’s how to decide.

One perspective from our newsroom: Katherine J. Wu is choosing to mask up again. She offers four reasons why.

Today’s Atlantic-approved activity:

Go to space like Jeff Bezos. Even if you haven’t saved up enough for private space travel, you can take a virtual trip with this gallery of vintage photos from the Apollo 15 mission.

A break from the news:

Emotions are contagious. Arthur C. Brooks offers some tips for navigating other people’s unhappiness without sacrificing your own well-being.

