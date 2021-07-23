OBITUARY: Elsie Francis Moore, 1921-2021

Elsie was born to two Finnish immigrants, Laura (Salminen) and Frank Lampi in Eureka in 1921 and grew up commercial fishing with her father out of Eureka on the F/V Elsie. Elsie, an only child, spent her young days riding Arabian horses bareback and exploring the California coast on her own. She went to elementary school at Jefferson Elementary in Eureka with other Finnish kids in the neighborhood and was known to bet fellow male classmates that she could beat them running in a race for candy. She always won those races. She was also an accomplished young ballet dancer and was asked to train at a studio in San Francisco, in which her parents unfortunately declined. This may have been her biggest regret in life, however watching her great-granddaughters flourish in dance themselves may have helped to make up for it.