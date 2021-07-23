Cancel
Lifestyle

Tell us your stories of first-time camping holidays

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
A large group of tents pitched together outdoors. Photograph: PeopleImages/Getty Images

Camping equipment and family tents are flying off the shelves in the UK this summer as people look for cheaper holiday alternatives during the pandemic.

With this is mind, we’d like first-time campers to tell us all about their trips. Where did set up your tent or caravan? Was it refreshing, or arduous? Would you ever sleep outdoors again?

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below, anonymously if you wish or via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding the contact +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here . Read terms of service here and privacy policy here .

