Pennsylvania State

Feds say they won’t investigate Pa’s order that nursing homes accept COVID patients

By The Associated Press
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 9 days ago
The Justice Department told Gov. Tom Wolf’s office on Thursday that it has decided not to open an investigation into whether Pennsylvania violated federal law by ordering nursing homes to accept residents who had been treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The letter comes 11 months after the department told...

