From a certain perspective, Jorge Masvidal vs. Conor McGregor makes a whole lot of sense. Despite their star power, neither man is in a particularly great position in their respective title hunts. After all, Masvidal was held down then pummeled in consecutive bouts vs. Kamaru Usman, ending up on the absolute wrong side of a highlight reel knockout. McGregor can relate to coming up short in two straight fights, as Dustin Poirier first knocked him out then shattered his ankle, leaving him ranting on the sidelines. In short, the Welterweight and Lightweight titles seem safe from the two stars, at least for the moment.