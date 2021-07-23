Twins' Miguel Sano sad to see Nelson Cruz traded to Rays: 'He's my dad'
The Twins traded Cruz to the Rays Thursday in exchange for two pitching prospects. It was a good move for Tampa Bay, which could use a power bat being just one game behind the Boston Red Sox for first place in the AL East.
Cruz spent over two seasons in Minnesota, hitting 304./386/.598 with 76 homers and 191 RBI across 258 games.
As a way to honor the slugger, Sano wore Cruz's pants during Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. He went 1-for-3 with a walk while playing first base.
In an Instagram post, Cruz described the trade as "heartbreaking" even though he was expecting a move out of Minnesota. The 41-year-old added that he would consider re-signing with the Twins in free agency this winter.
