Twins' Miguel Sano sad to see Nelson Cruz traded to Rays: 'He's my dad'

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz (left) and first baseman Miguel Sano (right) warm up before playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins traded Cruz to the Rays Thursday in exchange for two pitching prospects. It was a good move for Tampa Bay, which could use a power bat being just one game behind the Boston Red Sox for first place in the AL East.

Cruz spent over two seasons in Minnesota, hitting 304./386/.598 with 76 homers and 191 RBI across 258 games.

As a way to honor the slugger, Sano wore Cruz's pants during Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. He went 1-for-3 with a walk while playing first base.

In an Instagram post, Cruz described the trade as "heartbreaking" even though he was expecting a move out of Minnesota. The 41-year-old added that he would consider re-signing with the Twins in free agency this winter.