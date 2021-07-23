Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Twins' Miguel Sano sad to see Nelson Cruz traded to Rays: 'He's my dad'

By Erin Walsh
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3exQ_0b5mj0J600
Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz (left) and first baseman Miguel Sano (right) warm up before playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.  Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins traded Cruz to the Rays Thursday in exchange for two pitching prospects. It was a good move for Tampa Bay, which could use a power bat being just one game behind the Boston Red Sox for first place in the AL East.

Cruz spent over two seasons in Minnesota, hitting 304./386/.598 with 76 homers and 191 RBI across 258 games.

As a way to honor the slugger, Sano wore Cruz's pants during Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. He went 1-for-3 with a walk while playing first base.

In an Instagram post, Cruz described the trade as "heartbreaking" even though he was expecting a move out of Minnesota. The 41-year-old added that he would consider re-signing with the Twins in free agency this winter.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Sanó
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twins#The Boston Red Sox#The Los Angeles Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBYardbarker

Kris Bryant becomes third ex-Cub in three days to homer in debut for new team

The Chicago Cubs traded three of their longest-tenured offensive players at the trade deadline, and all three of them are settling in very quickly to their new homes. The Cubs traded Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees on Thursday, and followed that up by shipping Javier Baez to the Mets on Friday. Rizzo made his Yankees debut on Friday and homered, and Baez did the same in his first game for the Mets on Saturday.
MLBYardbarker

Scott Boras issues statement after Mets pass on signing Kumar Rocker

The New York Mets on Sunday failed to come to a contract agreement with first-round draft pick Kumar Rocker before the deadline, and agent Scott Boras insists the team made a mistake. Rocker, who starred at Vanderbilt, was taken with the 10th pick of the draft by the Mets earlier...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Trading for Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson secures the NL East

New York Mets trade rumors are beginning to climb out from their cave and one of the first was related to Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former MVP is certainly an intriguing piece for the Mets to potentially add. While not the superstar he was in his prime, Donaldson can still hit baseballs a long distance and with regularity.
MLBFOX2now.com

Cardinals trade John Gant to Minnesota for veteran starter Happ

ST. LOUIS- Less than an hour before the 3pm Major League Baseball trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement with the Minnesota Twins to acquire left-handed starter J.A. Happ in an attempt to bridge the gap of innings facing the club before the expected return of Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas sometime in August.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Rays get Nelson Cruz in trade, rally to beat Indians in 10

CLEVELAND — Austin Meadows hit an RBI single in the 10th inning to cap Tampa Bay’s comeback in a 5-4 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night, hours after the Rays acquired slugger Nelson Cruz from Minnesota. Meadows’ one-out liner off Bryan Shaw (3-4) brought home Randy Arozarena, who...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: No path to everyday role

Sano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers. Sano will remain on the bench for the third time in four games, and he looks like he won't be in store for an everyday role with the Twins having returned multiple key players from the injured list in recent weeks. Alex Kirilloff, Nelson Cruz and Josh Donaldson are all ahead of Sano in the pecking order at first base, designated hitter and third base, respectively.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Rays rally past Tribe after trading for slugger Nelson Cruz

CLEVELAND — Austin Meadows hit an RBI single in the 10th inning to cap Tampa Bay’s comeback in a 5-4 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night, hours after the Rays acquired slugger Nelson Cruz from Minnesota. Meadows’ one-out liner off Bryan Shaw (3-4) brought home Randy Arozarena, who...
MLBnumberfire.com

Miguel Sano operating first base for Twins on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins first baseman Miguel Sano is batting seventh in Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Sano will make his 60th appearance at first after Alex Kirilloff was benched against lefty Dallas Keuchel. numberFire's models project Sano to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

Rays acquire slugger Nelson Cruz from Twins

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nelson Cruz packed up his big bat and joined a contender. The Tampa Bay Rays acquired Cruz, one of baseball's most proven sluggers, in a four-player trade with the Minnesota …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

'It's heartbreaking' as Twins trade 'best teammate' Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay

Twins President Derek Falvey is used to having difficult conversations in his job, but the chat he had with Nelson Cruz and manager Rocco Baldelli before Thursday's game was one that "will always stick with me." That's because Falvey informed Cruz, the 41-year-old beloved slugger and one of the best...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rays Acquire Nelson Cruz From Twins In Four-Player Trade Before MLB Deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays have added a power bat to their lineup following Thursday’s trade with the Minnesota Twins for Nelson Cruz. Cruz is the biggest name in the four-player deal as the Twins received minor league pitchers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman in exchange for Cruz and minor league pitcher Calvin Faucher, the team announced.
MLBPioneer Press

Twins swap Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay Rays for two minor leaguers

He’s a mentor. A friend. A father figure. A humanitarian. A slugger. A cheerleader. And so much more, something different to each person within the Twins clubhouse. He has an infectious giggle that can be heard from far distances. His penchant for napping prompted the Twins to create a nap room near their clubhouse. He wore a plush bathrobe at times last year in the Twins’ dugout and spent last summer cheering for himself during pregame introductions in empty stadiums across the Midwest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy