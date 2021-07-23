Cancel
Jackson County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County. .River levels are falling along the Big Muddy River at Murphysboro and are expected to fall below flood stage on Saturday. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Big Muddy River near Murphysboro. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 23.8 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Some minor flooding in S 3rd & Division / Plum Street area.

