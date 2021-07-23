Brixton stabbing: Tributes to stuntman ‘knifed after filming rap vid’

Tributes have poured in for the victim of Wednesday’s brutal knife attack outside Brixton station in South London.

The victim, Shane Jerome, was believed to have been filming a music video when he was assaulted. The 23-year-old worked as a scaffolder and attended Croydon college. He also appeared to have a keen interest in stunt bikes.

Despite the first-aid efforts by eyewitnesses and the emergency services, Jerome died shortly after at 8.45 pm.

Brixton community has been outraged by the knife killing. Lorraine Jones, founder of Dwaynamics, providing life skills coaching for vulnerable youth, took to her Twitter to post the events that unfolded at the crime scene.

“Trauma and pain. A life being killed by a knife on the streets of Brixton. This is what we are living in,” Jones said in her post.

“The tent, that’s somebody’s son in there.”

“We are fighting the police when we should be taking care of our business.”

Jerome’s cousin, Bobbi-Anne Hogsden, said, “I am speechless I can’t believe you are gone. You were so loved and respected by everyone and even though we can no longer see you, you will always be in every single person’s heart that you shone that beautiful cheeky light into.”

“Fly high cousin, you will be forever missed but never forgotten. Too young to be taken,”

Specialist officers are supporting Shane’s family as the investigation into the circumstances continue, led by officers in the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He has since been released with no further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn is leading the investigation. She said, “Brixton Road near to the tube station is a busy area of London and there were many people in the street, on buses and in cars yesterday evening.”

“We have spoken to a number witnesses already and I am asking for anyone who was in the area and who may have seen anything, or have footage on their phone or dash cam, to please contact us. A young man has tragically lost his life in an attack on a busy high street.”

Detective Blackburn has urged anyone with any information to call the police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7056/21Jul.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course and a crime scene remains in place as enquiries continue.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.